Officer Arresting Woman Selling Flowers Near Graduation Causes S - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Perris

Officer Arresting Woman Selling Flowers Near Graduation Causes Stir

Posted: Updated:
Perris, CA -

Video of a police officer arresting a woman who was selling flowers near a high school graduation ceremony without a permit last month has created about throughout the social media world.

According to a press release obtained by NBC Los Angeles, officers "contacted, cited, and warned" about 15 other people for selling near the ceremony without the proper city permits. When they approached the lady, later identified as 52-year-old Juanita Mendez-Medrano of Fontana, she refused to cooperate or allow the officer to issue a citation.

Police went on to add she used several fake names, pushed the officer, and tried to walk away before the officer tried to arrest her for "violating city ordinance and obstructing justice."

The video shows Mendez-Medrano struggling with the officer claiming to be in pain and that the officer is arresting someone trying to make an honest living. 

According to NBC Los Angeles, a bystander said the woman told the officer in Spanish that she couldn't understand the officer and that he told her to "speak English" because she is in America. 

In a statement issued by Perris police, they say "unfortunately, the video did not capture the other vendors cooperating with the citation process, nor did it capture our officer's repeated efforts to convince Ms. Mendez-Medrano to do the same," the statement read. "As with most police events, the short, publicly produced video does not have the full context or content of the incident seen on the video."

