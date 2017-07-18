Man who killed stepdaughter, abused corpse won't OK divorce - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man who killed stepdaughter, abused corpse won't OK divorce

Posted: Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.

Appearing in court via video feed from his Pennsylvania prison cell, 55-year-old Gregory Graf said Monday that he never agreed to terms that would give him 25 percent of the assets shared with his longtime wife.

Graf's attorney, Jack McMahon, told The (Allentown) Morning Call (http://bit.ly/2uyMV7U) that Graf was happy with the agreement when it was reached in February. But Graf says he felt abandoned by McMahon, claiming the lawyer didn't give him the proper information.

"I don't know what is going on," Graf said. "I'm not a legal person."

McMahon, who sent another attorney to Monday's hearing in his place, said he doesn't know why Graf is unhappy with the settlement.

Graf was convicted in 2014 of fatally shooting 33-year-old Jessica Padgett and recording video of himself abusing her corpse. A jury viewed that video at trial and convicted Graf of first-degree murder after only a few minutes of deliberation.

McMahon didn't deny that Graf killed Padgett, but argued instead that "something snapped" and the shooting was not premeditated. Graf is serving a life sentence in prison.

Padgett's husband, Michael Padgett, is suing Graf, hoping to win monetary damages for the woman's three children. McMahon is also representing Graf in that case but said, in light of Graf's comments, he may reconsider.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:06:40 GMT

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

  • Palm Desert

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:34:20 GMT

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

  • Palm Desert

    Palm Desert Man Arrested for Alleged Grand Theft at Local Mall

    Palm Desert Man Arrested for Alleged Grand Theft at Local Mall

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:13:17 GMT

    A man was in custody today on suspicion of grand theft for allegedly stealing up to $10,000 worth of merchandise at the Westfield Palm Desert mall last month.

    A man was in custody today on suspicion of grand theft for allegedly stealing up to $10,000 worth of merchandise at the Westfield Palm Desert mall last month.

Powered by Frankly