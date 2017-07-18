Oregon Man Identified as Body Found Beneath Freeway Bridge East - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Center

Oregon Man Identified as Body Found Beneath Freeway Bridge East of Desert Center

Posted: Updated:
Desert Center, CA -

Authorities today released the name of a 31-year-old Oregon man who was found dead beneath a freeway bridge east of Desert Center this week.

Christopher Gregory McIntire of Florence, Oregon was found by a passerby around 10:30 AM Tuesday, under the Alta Ditch Bridge on eastbound Interstate 10, 5 miles east of Com Springs Road, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

Sheriff's deputies said foul play was not immediately suspected in McIntire's death, but that it was not being ruled out. 

The exact cause of death remained under investigation.

