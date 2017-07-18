Man's Body Found Beneath Freeway Bridge East of Desert Center

A man's body was found today beneath a freeway bridge east of Desert Center.

The discovery was reported by a passerby around 10:30 a.m., near the eastbound side of Interstate 10, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

A death investigation was underway, but authorities did not disclose whether foul play was believed to be involved.