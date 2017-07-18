Man's Body Found Beneath Freeway Bridge East of Desert Center

Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.
Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.
The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people.
The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people.
A man was in custody today on suspicion of grand theft for allegedly stealing up to $10,000 worth of merchandise at the Westfield Palm Desert mall last month.
A man was in custody today on suspicion of grand theft for allegedly stealing up to $10,000 worth of merchandise at the Westfield Palm Desert mall last month.