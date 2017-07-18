1929 hangar at California base to be moved to nearby airport - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

1929 hangar at California base to be moved to nearby airport

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A hangar dating to 1929 at Southern California's March Air Reserve Base has been spared from the scrap heap and will be reconstructed at a nearby airfield.

Preservationists have been scrambling to find a way to save Hangar 385 after the military announced plans to tear it down to make room for a new terminal at the Riverside County base.

The Press-Enterprise newspaper reports Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2tC6h82 ) that an anonymous benefactor will pay to save much of the building and reconstruct it at Flabob Airport, about 15 miles to the north.

Officials say the rebuilt hangar will look just as it did nearly 90 years ago - complete with original doors and windows and black-and-orange checkerboard design. It will also feature the original insignia of the Army Air Corps.

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

