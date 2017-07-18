District Attorney Mike Hestrin announces the start of a campaign warning Riverside County residents about the dangers of making honey oil, a marijuana derivative, with butane gas, which has triggered destructive fires and left people with serious burns.

Butane honey oil -- BHO -- labs are illegal but have sprung up in both remote and heavily populated areas of the county.

D.A.'s office staff, using state Juvenile Justice Crime Prevention Act funds, have produced three public service announcements urging people not to engage in honey oil production and highlighting the potential consequences. The broadcast-quality videos will be unveiled during a media briefing at the D.A.'s office.

``The videos are an effort to educate people about the extreme danger and prevent BHO lab explosions that can severely injure, maim, or even kill those doing the extraction, (including) innocece statement. In the past few years, butane honey oil fires have erupted in Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Norco and Riverside.

A man and woman who are featured in the videos will be discussing their experiences. The woman suffered disfiguring burns in a BHO blaze, officials said. Drug lab operators use butane stoves to extract tincture from cannabis plants. The product, often referred to as ``wax'' or hash, can be mixed with anything and bottled.

A pound of wax can fetch more than $30,000, according to law enforcement estimates.