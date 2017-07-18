District Attorney Announces Campaign Against Honey Oil Drug Labs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Riverside County

District Attorney Announces Campaign Against Honey Oil Drug Labs

Posted: Updated:
Riverside County, CA -

District Attorney Mike Hestrin announces the start of a campaign warning Riverside County residents about the dangers of making honey oil, a marijuana derivative, with butane gas, which has triggered destructive fires and left people with serious burns.

Butane honey oil -- BHO -- labs are illegal but have sprung up in both remote and heavily populated areas of the county.

D.A.'s office staff, using state Juvenile Justice Crime Prevention Act funds, have produced three public service announcements urging people not to engage in honey oil production and highlighting the potential consequences. The broadcast-quality videos will be unveiled during a media briefing at the D.A.'s office.

Story: Sheriff Seeks Minimum Budget Funding in Proposed County Budget to Avoid Further Staff Reductions

``The videos are an effort to educate people about the extreme danger and prevent BHO lab explosions that can severely injure, maim, or even kill those doing the extraction, (including) innocece statement. In the past few years, butane honey oil fires have erupted in Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Norco and Riverside.

A man and woman who are featured in the videos will be discussing their experiences. The woman suffered disfiguring burns in a BHO blaze, officials said. Drug lab operators use butane stoves to extract tincture from cannabis plants. The product, often referred to as ``wax'' or hash, can be mixed with anything and bottled.

A pound of wax can fetch more than $30,000, according to law enforcement estimates.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Motorcycle Stunt Turns Deadly

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:06:40 GMT

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

    Search the hashtag "RuthlessRyders" on social media and you'll find videos that look like something out of a Hollywood movie: groups of motorcyclists going down the freeway at high speeds performing stunts. But it's real life, so real a stunt similar where a man stands on top of his motorcycle was killed on Sunday morning on the 15 Freeway near Corona.

  • Palm Desert

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Palm Desert Hotel Patrons Evaluated Following Breathing Issues From Unidentified Vapor

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:34:20 GMT

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

    The Marriott Shadow Ridge Pool in Palm Desert has been temporarily closed after an explosion which may have injured 50-100 people. 

  • Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Former First Daughters Visit Palm Springs Restaurant

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-07-17 05:50:43 GMT

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

    Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

Powered by Frankly