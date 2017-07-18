Palm Desert Man Arrested for Alleged Grand Theft at Local Mall

A man was in custody today on suspicion of grand theft for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Westfield Palm Desert mall last month.

Michael Decanto Salas, 25, was arrested Monday in connection with June 18 thefts which investigators later tracked to Salas, according to sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Koser.

A search warrant was served Monday at his home, "where suspected stolen property was located and collected," Koser said.

The specific items and exact dollar value of the merchandise, nor what stores reported thefts, was not disclosed by deputies.

Salas was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.