The 9th Annual Future Champions Golf Callaway World Championship is back at the Westin Mission Hills Resort for its second consecutive year, this time bringing 500 junior golfers from around the world to compete across 6 championship golf courses in the Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert area, one of those courses being the Dinah Shore course, where the 15-18 girls’ division are having the opportunity to compete on the famous course home to the LPGA ANA Inspiration.