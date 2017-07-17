The Living Desert Sets Attendance Record for Fourth Straight Year

The Living Desert in Palm Desert broke attendance records for the fourth straight year, zoo officials said today.

The Living Desert drew more than 420,400 visitors in the fiscal year stretching from July 1, 2016, to June 30 -- breaking last year's attendance record by more than 12,300 visitors, according to the zoo.

``I couldn't be more proud of this zoo and want to thank the community for supporting The Living Desert throughout the year,'' said Allen Monroe, its president and CEO. ``We are a conservation organization that is dedicated to preserving endangered species, and every time someone visits or attends a special event, they help further our mission.''

Zoo officials credited special events, including the recent ``Year of the Cheetah'' campaign, with helping break records, with much more planned for this coming year.

``This year we have even more educational and entertaining events planned, and invite everyone to participate and help make it yet another record breaking year,'' Monroe said.