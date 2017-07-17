Man to Stand Trial for Alleged Palm Springs Armed Robbery Spree

A parolee accused of committing a string of armed robberies throughout Palm Springs with an accomplice must stand trial on numerous felony counts of robbery and assault with a gun, a judge ruled today.

Daron Ellis Hill, 23, is accused of robbing several ATM customers at gunpoint, along with Avante Gant, 24.

An investigation by the Palm Springs Police Department led to Hill's apprehension in Rancho Mirage in April, one month after Gant was picked up after allegedly fleeing the scene of an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Vista Chino.

Officers spotted Gant minutes later, trying to hide behind a tree, and arrested him following a brief foot chase, Sgt. William Hutchinson said.

Court records show Hill has prior felony convictions for burglary and robbery, He's scheduled return to court July 31 for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment. Both men are being held in lieu of $1 million bail.