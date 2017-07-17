Disabled Children Presented With Adaptive Bicycles

Five children with mobility disabilities were presented with adaptive bicycles at Palm Springs City Hall today, the result of local fundraising efforts, including the annual Tour de Palm Springs.

The kids will be presented with the bikes at 9:30 a.m. by members of United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire (UCPIE), Tour de Palm Springs organizers, Coachella Valley Serving People in Need (CVSPIN) and Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon.

Following the presentation, the children will have the opportunity to try out their new wheels in the city hall parking lot. ``UCPIE is thrilled to have been able to open up the possibility of participating in the Tour de Palm Springs to the children we serve with mobility disabilities, to give them another opportunity to live their lives without limits,'' said UCPIE President and CEO Greg Wetmore. The nonprofit has raised enough money for 37 bikes since joining the Tour de Palm Springs in 2012.

``This is exactly why Tour de Palm Springs was created,'' said Tour de Palm Springs Board President Aftab Dada. ``Since 1999, the Tour de Palm Springs has had a legacy of giving to our loyal Coachella Valley charities. Tour de Palm Springs partnering with UCPIE is a wonderful example of what can happen when the community comes together for the benefit of others.''

The organizations also praised the city of Palm Springs for ``supporting diversity and inclusion,'' with its hosting of athletes for the World Special Olympics in 2015 and becoming the first Coachella Valley city to build an all-inclusive playground last year. ``The city of Palm Springs proudly supports CVSPIN and Tour de Palm Springs in their wonderful work to help improve the lives of our Coachella Valley residents in need,'' said Moon.

``We are most grateful to them for their generosity, and we are absolutely delighted they will be donating the funds raised from last year's Tour de Palm Springs event to provide our local special needs children with bicycles specially adapted for them. The generous gift of these bicycles will help put these very deserving children on a path to independence.''