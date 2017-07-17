At-Large Suspect in Salton Sea Beach Murder Arrested in Indio

The last of four men who'd been sought in the slaying of a Salton Sea Beach resident is now in custody, after authorities caught up with him in Indio.

Armando Taylor, 35, was arrested Saturday after being on the lam for about two weeks following the death of 38-year-old Adam Walker, who was found July 3 with ``numerous injuries'' to his upper body, according to the Imperial County Sheriff's Department. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, in the

200 block of El Centro Avenue in Salton Sea Beach.

Three men -- John Taylor, 36, Edgar Gerardo, 46, and Michael Guerra, 33 - were arrested shortly after Walker's body was discovered and booked on suspicion of homicide and conspiracy, according to deputies.

The sheriff's department had circulated Taylor's photograph in an attempt to locate him, while advising the public to not contact him if seen. Taylor was arrested Saturday by U.S. Marshals in an apartment on Sonora Avenue in Indio, according to Riverside County jail records. All four men were being held in lieu of $1 million bail.