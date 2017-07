Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.

The restaurant SO.PA posted on their Instagram that Malia and Sasha Obama visited them this weekend.

We called them and they said yes, the daughters visited Saturday with a small group.

The press relations for SO.PA said the former President and First Lady were not dining with the group.

They would not confirm if they stayed at the resort L'Horizon Resort and Spa.

The Obamas visited many times while in office, and rumors have persisted they are buying, or have already purchased a house in the valley.

This photo is a stock photo of the sisters that the restaurant posted on their Instagram.