Palm Springs Man Charged For Allegedly Firing Gunshot During Argument

A man who allegedly fired a gunshot at someone during an argument at a Palm Springs residence was charged with assault with a gun Friday.

Don Ferreira, 58, of Palm Springs was arrested May 17 after police say he fired a round in "close proximity of the victim" while he and the victim were arguing just before 11 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Avenida Olancha, Sgt. William Hutchinson said.

The unidentified victim ran from the home following the gunshot and called 911, according to Hutchinson. Ferreira remained on scene until officers arrived and placed him under arrest.

He was released the following day on $25,000 bail, but was charged Friday with assault, plus a felony count of discharging a firearm and a sentence enhancing allegation of personal use of a firearm.

Ferreira is due in court Monday morning.