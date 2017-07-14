Border Patrol Discovers Cocaine in Vehicle's Seats

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling cocaine on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:11 a.m. after a 42-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a 2009 grey Toyota Corolla.

During primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the vehicle. Agents then referred the vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination.

At secondary inspection, the canine team alerted to the cabin of the vehicle. Agents investigated further and discovered five sealed packages concealed in the rear passenger vehicle’s seats. The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of cocaine.

The combined weight of the packages totaled 12.56 pounds, with an estimated street value of $188,400.

The man, a Mexican citizen, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector seized more than 459.75 pounds of cocaine.