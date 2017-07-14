District Attorney's Office Conducting New Investigation Into Pal - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

District Attorney's Office Conducting New Investigation Into Palm Springs

Palm Springs, CA -

Following the major bribery scandal involving Palm Springs' former mayor, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office confirmed today that a second, unrelated investigation was underway into activities at City Hall.

District Attorney's investigators were at Palm Springs City Hall Tuesday, though the reason for their inquiry were unknown at the time, nor which departments they were visiting. A KMIR source says investigators were looking into the Fleet Department after a manager found discrepancies in the way people were, or were not, using the vehicles, or the accounting of those vehicles.

District Attorney spokesman John Hall assured the new investigation was unrelated to the bribery scandal, in which former Mayor Steve Pougnet allegedly accepted $375,000 from developers Richard Meaney and John Wessman in exchange for favorable votes on several downtown development projects.

About two years after federal and local authorities raided Palm Springs City Hall, charges were filed against the men in February. As for the new investigation, "no arrests have been made and no charges filed. Because it is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time," Hall said.

