District Attorney's Office Close to Conclusion of Investigation Into Palm Springs

Following the major bribery scandal involving Palm Springs' former mayor, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office confirmed today that a second, unrelated investigation was underway into activities at City Hall.

District Attorney's investigators were at Palm Springs City Hall Tuesday, though the reason for their inquiry were unknown at the time, nor which departments they were visiting.

A KMIR source has confirmed that investigators were finishing up an investigation which started last summer into the Fleet Department after a manager found discrepancies in the way people were, or were not, using the vehicles, or the accounting of those vehicles. At the conclusion of the investigation, the District Attorney's officer will decide whether or not to press charges.

Story: Palm Springs Corruption Case Moved to Indio, Pougnet Faces Additional Charge

District Attorney spokesman John Hall assured the new investigation was unrelated to the bribery scandal, in which former Mayor Steve Pougnet allegedly accepted $375,000 from developers Richard Meaney and John Wessman in exchange for favorable votes on several downtown development projects.

Story: Charges Against Developer Outside Statute of Limitations, Says Attorneys in Corruption Case

About two years after federal and local authorities raided Palm Springs City Hall, charges were filed against the men in February. As for the new investigation, "no arrests have been made and no charges filed. Because it is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time," Hall said.