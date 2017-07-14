Man Killed in Head-On Collision with Pickup - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

San Jacinto

Man Killed in Head-On Collision with Pickup

Posted: Updated:
San Jacinto, CA -

A 57-year-old man was killed today in a head-on crash just north of San Jacinto that split his car in two.

The collision was reported about 6:15 a.m. on state Route 79, near Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Darren Meyer told City News Service that the victim was going northbound on the 79 in his Nissan Sentra when he made an abrupt ``hard left'' across the center divider of the four-lane road -- directly into oncoming traffic.

The driver of a 2013 GMC heavy-duty pickup had no time to swerve when the compact car appeared in front of him, resulting in a head-on crash, according to Meyer. ``The Nissan was literally split in half on impact,'' he said.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene minutes later. The Hemet resident's name was withheld pending family notification.

The pickup driver, identified only as a 43-year-old Mentone man, declined medical treatment, Meyer said. He said neither vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed. Alcohol or drugs have not been ruled out as possible factors in the crash.

