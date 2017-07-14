Cathedral City to Host Blood Drive for Nine Cities Campaign

Cathedral City today will host the latest blood drive in the Nine Cities Blood Drive Challenge, which pits the nine communities of the Coachella Valley against one another to see which of them can muster the most blood donations.

From noon until 6 p.m., LifeStream Blood Bank will be accepting donations at the Cathedral City Library, 33520 Date Palm Drive, in the library's community room.

All donors who participate in LifeStream's nine scheduled events throughout the month will receive a free single-day admission ticket to Wet 'n' Wild Palm Springs, valid through Oct. 15, as well as a coupon for a free Jack in the Box combo meal.

Donors will also be automatically entered into a weekly drawing for a pair of Knott's Berry Farm tickets and receive a free cholesterol screening. LifeStream will hold seven more donation events at the following locations:

-- July 15, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., La Quinta Wellness Center, 78450 Avenida la Fonda, La Quinta;

-- July 19, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Palm Springs Teachers Association, 180 N. Luring Drive, Palm Springs;

-- July 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indian Wells Club Golf Resort, 44500 Indian Wells Lane

-- July 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rancho Mirage Public Library, 71100 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage;

-- July 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Indio Teen Center, 81678 Avenue 46, Indio, and;

-- July 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center, 11750 Cholla Drive, Desert Hot Springs.

Walk-ins are welcome at all nine events, but appointments are suggested. Appointments may be made by calling (800) 879-4484 or by visiting www.LStream.org .