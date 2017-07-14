Fire Department Investigating Possible Drug Lab at Fire-Stricken Engulfed Cathedral City Apartment

Police today were investigating whether a fire that erupted at a Cathedral City apartment complex may have originated from a drug lab operation at the building.

Cathedral City firefighters responded at 9:15 p.m. Thursday to 32710 Aurora Vista Road, where a duplex was found fully engulfed, said Cathedral City Police Cmdr. Paul Herrera. Nearby residents were evacuated and fire crews had the blaze contained by around 10:15 p.m.

The ensuing investigation into the fire led authorities to believe that it may have a ``suspicious origin,'' possibly stemming from a ``clandestine drug-lab operation at the location,'' Herrera said.

The Cathedral City Police Department will be conducting a parallel criminal investigation into the possibility of a drug lab, but Herrera stressed that the cause of the fire was currently unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the fire's origin was asked to call the Cathedral City Fire Department at (760) 770-8211.