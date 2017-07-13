Local Officer Retires After a Life of Service

For Harvey Reed being outside a police station out of uniform, "Well it feels unusual," he says.

He's been in law enforcement for almost three decades, but after 15 years with the Palm Springs Police Department, he's turned in his badge.

"It hasn't been that long to fully sink in, I still feel like I'm on days off or maybe taking a vacation," says Reed.

He got into law enforcement for all the right reasons.

"To help not only individuals, whether they are a homeowner or a business but the community at large, just the opportunity to do good work," says Reed.

Being an officer is tough. In the early years while he worked patrol near the San Francisco Bay, he ran into a suspect that wouldn't cooperate ... a sick seal.

"It crawled up over the front bumper of my police car and discovered the hood of the car was quite warm so it decided to stay there for quite some time," he says.

During his career in Palm Springs he was assigned to many high profile duties, reed and his partner a bomb sniffing K-9 were part of the security detail for the president of the United States.

"I'm proud that involved in the coordination and planning of numerous visits by the president and other members of the U.S. Government but it's definitely a team effort," says Harvey.

But it's the assignments that no one saw he'd often take home, he says he still carries with him, "There were several situations where it was probably the saddest day of their life ... it does not leave you when you take off the uniform and go home."

A day on the job he'll never forget is when he lost two friends Sgt. Jose 'Gil' Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny killed in the line of duty.

"We owe our thanks not only to the two officers Palm Springs lost in October but to the officers who give the ultimate sacrifice," he says.

But his career did have many bright days, including meeting the love of his life.

Reed says he was making copies near the front desk at his station in Northern California when in walked the prettiest girl he'd ever seen, "She was at the counter to see some friends of hers who also worked with the police department, and one thing led to another ... and we've been married for the past 22 years, so that was the best day."

Sergeant Harvey Reed may be leaving the Palm Springs Police Department, but this community will never forget him.

Thank you Sergeant Reed.