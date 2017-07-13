Man Allegedly Steals Truck, Leads Desert Hot Springs Police on Pursuit

A man allegedly stole a truck from construction workers in Desert Hot Springs today and led police on a short chase through the open desert before being taken into custody.

The chase began around 8:30 a.m. after the suspect took the truck from a site near Mission Lakes Boulevard and Verbena Drive, said Deputy Chief Jim Henson.

Officers gave chase as the driver took the stolen vehicle off road into the desert area north of Pierson Boulevard and west of Little Morongo Road, Henson said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, ditched the truck and tried to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended, Henson said.