Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club to Change Management, Offer More Services for Adults

Management of the Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club will change hands, which officials say will allow the facility to expand services to adults, it was announced today.

Starting in September, the facility will reopen under Borrego Health, which currently operates a clinic at the facility. Current programs and services will be retained, but the transition will allow for an expansion of adult-focused services, according to Boys and Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley CEO Quinton Egson.

``The Boys and Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley has carefully considered this change in direction and leadership at the Desert Hot Springs Club. It presents a win-win for all parties and a new opportunity for the community for Desert Hot Springs,'' Egson said.

Services currently offered by Borrego Health include summer lunches, childcare and transportation for more than 1,700 children who attend the facility's after-school and summer programs, according to the Boys and Girls Club.

``We are excited by this opportunity to expand our facilities to further serve the Desert Hot Springs community,'' Borrego Health CEO Bruce Hebets said The facility will reopen Sept. 5 under Borrego Health's banner.

``The Boys and Girls Club has done an outstanding job supporting our children. The city is pleased that another organization is willing to continue providing quality programs for at-risk youth and further the mission of the Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Foundation,'' City Manager Chuck Maynard said.