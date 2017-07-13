Rancho Mirage Krispy Kreme Bumps Up Timeline

A "Coming Soon" sign in a Rancho Mirage development has had residents licking their chops.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is officially coming to Rancho Mirage, according to the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce. Initial reports indicated the tasty doughnut shop wouldn't open until the Summer or Fall of 2018. But according to the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce, developers are bumping up their timeline.

The building should be completed by January or February of 2018, which means a groundbreaking will take place within the coming months.

The doughnut shop will be located in the Monterey Marketplace 2 shopping center off of Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage (2877 Dinah Shore Drive).