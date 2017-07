A "Coming Soon" sign in a Rancho Mirage development has had residents licking their chops for days now, and it's true!

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is officially coming to Rancho Mirage, according to the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

According to the chamber of commerce, there have not been dates set for the groundbreaking or grand opening. But, that doesn't stop the excitement of the delicious doughnut chain coming soon!