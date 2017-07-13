Luzdelia Caballero joined KMIR News as a Video Journalist and Weather Anchor in June 2017. She was born and raised in San Diego and made her way over to Los Angeles when she became a Bruin. There she covered various stories with PBS and Univision while balancing school and playing for the UCLA Women's Lacrosse team.

After graduating with a double major in Communication Studies and Spanish, she worked as an associate producer for FOX 5 News and was an anchor/reporter for Newscene in San Diego.

Luzdelia is thrilled to be living out her dream here in the desert and can't wait to get to know and serve her community. During her free time, you can find her exploring the great outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and trying new foods!

Fun fact: her first language was Spanish and she didn't learn English until she was about 5 years old.

If you have a story or news tip, contact Luzdelia via Facebook, Twitter, or Email.