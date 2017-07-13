Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow for Indio's Latest Music Festival

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for the desert's latest major music event, the Desert Oasis Music Festival, featuring a full slate of reggae,

R &B and hip hop artists.

Ticket prices will be announced when passes are made available starting at noon Friday for the inaugural event, set for Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at the Empire Polo Grounds, the site of the annual Coachella and Stagecoach festivals.

The festival, featuring the likes of Damian Marley, Los Lobos, Rebelution, E-40, Murs, Warren G, Reel Big Fish and more, takes place when many thought Desert Trip might make its second run.

Goldenvoice decided to put off Desert Trip -- which brought together a Mount Rushmore of classic rock acts, including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones -- though Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett said ``maybe someday in the future, we'll do something similar.''

The Desert Oasis Music Festival, a non-Goldenvoice affiliated show, will feature more than 20 artists across two days. For more information and a chance to get passes starting at noon, visit www.desertoasismusicfestival.com .