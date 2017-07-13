Tortoise Coaxed From Hiding Spot Using Cherries

Four men were shot and hospitalized in Desert Hot Springs today following a fight between neighbors over a theft accusation, according to police.
Polish up that resume and get ready for a speed hiring event on July 27, 2017, starting at 1:00 p.m. and concluding at 6:00 p.m. at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa.
Authorities today were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found behind a Palm Desert grocery store.
