Man Struck in Head With Metal Object During Road Rage Incident

Orange County, California -- A man said he was struck in the head with a metal object Wednesday morning when another driver attacked him on a street in Stanton.

The road rage incident was reported about 7 a.m. in the area of southbound Beach Boulevard, between Lampson and Chapman avenues. The victim, 37-year-old Daniel Christensen, said he was was on his way to work when he was cut off by a brand-new black BMW 550.

Christensen said he honked at the driver and flipped him off.

The suspect began to motion for Christensen to pull over, but he refused, the Orange County Sheriff's Department told KTLA.

At that point, the other driver allegedly swerved in front of Christensen's car and slammed on the brakes causing Christensen to rear-end the BMW with his Honda Element.

"And as soon as he got to my window he said, 'you hit my car,' and whips out a thing and says 'bam!' and just cracks me over the head," Christensen said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Christensen said he drove himself to a strip mall and called 911.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries including lacerations to the head and a concussion.

The suspect was described as an Asian man in his 30s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

