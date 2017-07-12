Power Choice

Palm Springs is leading the way in the Coachella Valley when it comes to renewable energy and it's giving residents a choice when it comes to where they get their power. Palm springs is also the first city in the valley to join a new community choice aggregate, known as CCA which is the group that is making it possible for people to have more renewable energy options.



Councilmember Geoff Kors who told us he doesn't think it will take long for other cities in the valley to follow suit because of the flexibility and freedom behind the movement.

"What this does is say, you don't have to buy the power from and investor owned, profit making utility, you can get it from this government entity. They will get no profit. Every dollar that is spent goes right back to the consumer."

Not to mention you also get to choose how you get power, something that, according to Councilmember Kors, make Palm Springs a more sustainable city.

"Green energy will be a mix of solar, wind and hydro...all forms of energy that don't pollute the environment and all forms of energy that don't contribute to climate change."

Councilmember Geoff has solar panels and says that when given the option, going green and keeping the money local seems like the obvious choice.

"That benefits our economy, it's great for our high school students, it creates jobs, and it's better for everyone."

Nonetheless, while it is good to have options, Susan Nathan, a solar power consumer, told us it helps keeps the bills down during summer and year long

"To me the best option is not having an electric bill."

Before Sue went green, she was paying over $300.00 a month and now she can't even believe what her bill is.

"I figured a good proxy for this time of year was $208.00. Ever since I went solar, I pay $1.00...how's that?"

Councilmember Kors mentioned that if you have Southern California Edison as a distributor, you will get a letter in the mail asking you who and where you would like to receive your power from. If you want to go green, all you have to do is check that box and specify whether you want it from a windmill, solar, or hydro. If you don't, you can keep receiving power from Edison, all you have to do is indicate that on the letter and mail it back.

