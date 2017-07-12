"Ballin' For Desi" Cancer Awareness Tournament is Reaching For New Heights

Desi Cechin passed away in March 2016 at the age of 6 after a two year battle against neuroblastoma. The Desi Strong Foundation was created in her honor to help children with cancer, raise awareness, and raise funds to help find a cure.

Since the Desi Strong Foundation was established one year ago, family and friends have been hard at work. Terry Cechin is the father of Desi and he says, "The energy and momentum have been unbelievable. We've been able to give of $50,000 to local families and assistance, over 250 Desi Strong dolls, and a $25,000 check to a research hospital. We have had many fundraising events.

One being "Ballin' For Desi" and the foundation is getting ready for their 2nd annual 3 on 3 basketball tournament happening on August 5th.

"This is probably my favorite event that we did last year. It was an all day 3 on 3 basketball tournament and we had about 40 basketball teams come out and show up and it was just an amazing day. I think we raised about $8,000 and we hope to surpass that this year," says Terry.

Basketball players from the Coachella Valley to as far as San Diego and Riverside will travel to Xavier High School to play the game Desi loved. Terry tells us, "Desi, her sister, and brother loved basketball and are very involved here in the valley playing basketball and she was their biggest fan."

Jeanette Morales, the fundraising chair says, "We're doing this because basketball was such an important part of Desi's life and what better way to do a fundraiser that incorporates all of her loves and the love that the community has for sports and family events. We're hoping that we can shatter what we did last year and possibly double what we were able to collect so that we can continue our mission of helping so many families here in the valley that are dealing with childhood cancer."

It's a day for the entire family to enjoy 15 teams per division. Registration is already half full and they hope to have registration closed a week in advance. To sign up or donate, visit: http://www.desistrongfoundation.org/