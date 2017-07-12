Boy Killed in Chiriaco Summit Crash

A ten-year-old boy was killed and five others were hurt in an early morning crash on the ten freeway west of Chiriaco Summit. The California Highway Patrol says it's looking into what caused the driver to lose control of the minivan and overturn.

"Could have been sleepy driver, could have been distracted, other different causes but we just know that he ended up off the road, lost control of the vehicle and unfortunately a 10-year-old boy is now dead as a result," says CHP Officer Michael Radford.

The boy killed has been identified as Delawrence Grant III of Victorville and the driver is 67- year-old Collie Washington from Tarzana. The CHP says there were were eight passengers inside a Dodge minivan that only seats seven.

"Unfortunately there were four passengers inside that vehicle that were not wearing seat belts they were all ejected at that time," says Radford.

A 44-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The CHP says collisions on that stretch of road have doubled from last year. In June of this year alone, were 29 collisions. The CHP says many of the crashes have been a result of drivers making bad decisions. The consequences are tragic and can have legal repercussions.

"Anytime somebody's driving they're responsible for that vehicle, they're really responsible for the people inside so if they chose to make a bad decision or not have someone in a seat belt, or speeding or being distracted and someone ends up dying as a result of that collision, the driver definitely could face charges," says Radford.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, has requested a detailed report from CalTrans and the CHP to see if something can be done to prevent more from being hurt or killed on that stretch of road.