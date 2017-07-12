Four Shot in Desert Hot Springs Following Fight Between Neighbors

Four men were shot and hospitalized in Desert Hot Springs today following a fight between neighbors over a theft accusation, according to police. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. on Fourth Street, west of Cactus Drive.

Two victims were shot in the torso, one in the leg, and one with a graze wound to the head, Desert Hot Springs police reported. The exact conditions

of the victims was unknown.

According to Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary, the shooting stemmed from a theft report from earlier today between two groups of neighbors. A resident accused his neighbor of breaking into his house, but police did not find any evidence to link the neighbor to any crime, Mondary said.

However, the man accused of the burglary decided to confront his accuser, Mondary said, leading to a fight that escalated into gunfire between the two parties. One man began firing and struck three people, one of whom shot back at the initial shooter. It was unknown which individuals were firing weapons. The neighbor who was accused in the burglary then ran across the street, back to his house.

Authorities initially brought in resources, including Riverside County sheriff's deputies, to assist in locating a male suspect at large, which police believe originated from 911 callers who saw the resident running from the scene to his home.

However, it later turned out that no suspect was at large, with police later locating the man in his driveway, suffering from a gunshot to the torso, according to Mondary.