Dining Out for Life Coachella Valley Raises $230,000 to Support Desert AIDS Project

More than sixty restaurants participated in Dining Out for Life Coachella Valley on April 27, raising $230,000 for client services at Desert AIDS Project (D.A.P.) Because of the generosity of participating restaurant owners and diners, Desert AIDS Project ranks third in overall fundraising as compared to 52 other participating U.S. cities.

Story: Dining Out For Life, A Benefit for Desert AIDS Project



Leading the way locally in fundraising this year were Lulu California Bistro, Spencer’s Restaurant, and Trio – raising a combined total of $55,399. Each of the top three participants have a long history of supporting Desert AIDS Project and other Coachella Valley nonprofits. Five local restaurants donated 100% of their day’s proceeds to D.A.P. -- Townie Bagels, 533 Viet Fusion, The Barn Kitchen at Sparrows Lodge, Ristretto for Coffee Lovers, and Rooster and the Pig. Diners at Rooster and the Pig were surprised to learn the entire wait staff had chosen to also donate their tips from the evening to raise funds for client services at Desert AIDS Project.