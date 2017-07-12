Authorities Investigating Death of Woman Found Behind Palm Desert Grocery Store

Authorities today were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found behind a Palm Desert grocery store.

Lynn Lavarini, 64, of Palm Desert was found just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 74800 block of Country Club Drive. Deputy Armando Munoz said deputies received reports of a woman down in the area, but that foul play was not suspected in Lavarini's death.

Coroner's Sgt. Brent Seacrest said the death was ``potentially heat- related,'' but that more investigation was needed to determine the exact cause of death. Temperatures reached as high as 112 degrees in Palm Desert on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.