One-Day Speed Hiring Event to be Held at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

Polish up that resume and get ready for a speed hiring event on July 27, 2017, starting at 1:00 p.m. and concluding at 6:00 p.m. at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. This is the second time the AAA Four Diamond resort has held a one-day hiring event to find qualified applicants for available positions at the Rancho Mirage location and at its sister property, Spa Resort Casino, in downtown Palm Springs.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to dress for success, put on their best smiles and be prepared to interview. Since jobs may be offered on the spot, which will get the initial hiring process underway, applicants are also encouraged to bring their identification: Driver License or State issued ID card; Social Security card; US Citizens: birth certificate, unexpired passport, passport card, or naturalization paperwork; Non-US Citizens: Green card, employment authorization card, or employment visa; and High School diploma or GED for most positions.

Story: Beat The Desert Heat By Letting Morongo Pay Your Summer Power Bills

Full-time, part-time, and on-call positions are available at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa and at Spa Resort Casino in the areas of Casino Operations, Customer Service, Food and Beverage, Information Technology, Marketing, and Security. It is expected that more than 100 positions will be filled during the speed hiring event happening for one day only on July 27 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. and taking place in the meeting and events center at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, which is located at 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage. Applications may be filled out online in advance at www.HotWaterCasino.com/speed-hiring.

Story: Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

The success of the inaugural speed hiring event, which took place at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in August of 2016, was marked by approximately 75 applicants being hired on the spot at the event; and, approximately 30 additional applicants at the event were scheduled for second interviews, which resulted in even more job offers.