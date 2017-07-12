Pursuit Results in Major Injury Traffic Collision

On July 11, 2017, at approximately 7:26PM, CHP officers from the San Gorgonio Pass Area were monitoring traffic in the area of Bridge Street near Gilman Springs Road.

A 2006 white Ford Crown Victoria was traveling northbound on Bridge Street, approaching one of the officers at a speed in excess of 100 MPH. The officer moved in behind the Ford and attempted to make an enforcement stop. The driver of the Ford, later identified as Antonio Duque, a 23 year old man from Perris, California, failed to yield to the officer’s red lights and siren.

A pursuit was initiated and the officer followed the Ford as the driver made a right turn to eastbound Gilman Springs Road. The suspect driver continued at high speeds, southbound on SR-79 then westbound on Ramona Expressway. The suspect continued to drive at a high rate of speed into the Perris City limits on Ramona Expressway. As the driver reached the intersection of Lake Perris Drive, a collision occurred.

Ruben Ballesteros, a 40 year old man from Hemet, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet truck, with a boat in tow, south on Lake Perris Drive. Ballesteros pulled into the intersection of Lake Perris Drive at the same time as the Ford Crown Victoria. The front of the Ford collided with the driver’s side of the Chevrolet truck. Two other vehicles, a green Ford Focus and a grey Ford truck were stopped in the eastbound lane of Ramona Expressway. Those two vehicles were struck after the initial collision and their drivers were not injured.

The driver of the pursued Ford Crown Victoria, Antonio Duque, sustained major injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken into custody and transported to Riverside University Health System Medical Center. There were no passengers in the Ford. The driver of the Chevrolet truck, Ruben Ballesteros, sustained major injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Riverside University Health System Medical Center. In the right front seat of the Chevrolet truck was 17 year old Ruben Ballesteros Jr. He was also transported to Riverside University Health System Medical Center with serious injuries. At the time of this news release the investigation is ongoing. No CHP officers were injured

as a result of the collision. Alcohol and/ or drug impairment have not been ruled out as a contributing factor in the collision. For further information and/or questions contact Public Information Officer Darren Meyer at (951) 769-2000 during business hours or, after hours, at 916-407- 7511