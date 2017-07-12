Ten-Year-Old Boy Killed, Five Others Injured in Rollover Crash in Chiriaco Summit

A 10-year-old boy was killed and five others were injured in a rollover crash today on eastbound Interstate 10. The crash was reported at 12:36 a.m., about two miles west of Summit Road, authorities said.

Delawrence Grant III of Victorville was killed after the van that he and seven other people were in overturned off the left side of the freeway. The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was being driven by 67-year-old Tarzana resident Collie Washington when he lost control of the van, which traveled into the center divider and rolled over, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

Grant was ejected and died at the scene. Three others were also ejected. None of the ejected passengers were wearing seatbelts, according to Radford. A 44-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were all seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospitals throughout the desert for treatment.

Two other passengers suffered minor injuries, while two others were uninjured. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors, Radford said. The No. 1 eastbound lane was closed until about 4:30 a.m. for the investigation, the CHP reported.