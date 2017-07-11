Traffic Delays Expected On I-10 For Jefferson Street Bridge Demolition

The old Jefferson Street bridge in Indio will soon be history. Demolition continues tonight, and that means big headaches for drivers.

The nearly 60-year-old bridge will be torn down this week.

"In order for us to complete the ultimate westbound on ramp, and the ultimate east bound on ramp, we need to get this bridge out of the way," said Joseph Smith, the resident engineer of the I-10 Jefferson Street project.

Once it's out of the way, crews will be almost done with the two year I-10 Jefferson Street project.

"Once these ramps are completed, it'll be fully functional and quite obvious where you are going," Smith added.

Right now it's not that obvious where you're going, and traffic this week will be even worse.

"We can't demolish one side of the bridge and have traffic live on the other side of the freeway. It's just not safe," Smith explained about the lane closures.

All lanes on both sides of the freeway will be closed from 8-pm to 6-am every week night this week.

"We've been able to get the freeway shut down at 8 o'clock at night to allow us to get full operation in place, and to minimize the number of nights that we actually have to shut the freeway down," said Smith.

Smith expects traffic to be challenging with the detours every night this week, but says it will be worth it.

"I know it'll provide some other opportunities for economic growth and maybe allow people to travel less distances to get the things they may need," he explained.