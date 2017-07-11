7-Eleven Celebrates Birthday With FREE Slurpees

7-Eleven, Inc. is having a BIG birthday this year - one of those that ends in zero. The company that introduced convenience retailing to the world is 90 on 7-Eleven® Day, also known as July 11.To celebrate its milestone birthday, 7-Eleven is inviting millions to join them for a FREE Slurpee party, continuing the tradition that started on the retailer's 75th birthday in 2002.

Participating U.S. stores will give away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee® drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, Tuesday, July 11 (7/11), while supplies last. Slurpee fans can try the new Cotton Candy flavor or one of their favorites. The Cotton Candy flavor is all the goodness of the light, fluffy treat you loved as a kid in the form of a delicious Slurpee. New Cotton Candy Slurpee flavor is only available for a limited time at participating stores.

Slurpee Week continues the summer celebration, when Slurpee-lovers who purchase seven Slurpee drinks July 12-18 and scan the 7-Eleven mobile app will receive 11 Slurpee drinks FREE. New this year, Slurpee cup icons will appear in the app, showing customers' progress toward the 11-free goal. Slurpee purchases also will count toward the ongoing Buy 6-Get 7th Free 7Rewards offer.

Once seven Slurpee drinks are purchased, 11 FREE Slurpee coupons will automatically appear in the "Scan and Save" section of the 7-Eleven mobile app 24 hours after the qualifying drink purchase. The 11 FREE Slurpee drink coupons may be redeemed one at a time or all at once. Deadline to enjoy all 11 free Slurpee drinks is Aug. 31, 2017.