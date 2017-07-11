Congressman Ruiz Talks Healthcare

The health of a nation continues to rise to the top of the agenda in Congress.

Protests and arguments have erupted at town halls across the nation.

On Monday, Congressman Raul Ruiz held a health care forum in Indio.

"I didn't think at 73 years old I'd be using a walker, but I am because of a knee surgery that went bad and I can't do without it."

Carole Cuccia of Palm Springs is talking about health insurance.

That hot topic brought her to Congressman Ruiz's forum on health care.

"We're doing this because there's a lot of anxiety out there of what's going to happen with healthcare in our nation, we've been hearing a lot from seniors, people 50 years and older regarding the increase in prices," said Rep. Ruiz.

Congressman Ruiz worked as an emergency room doctor before this, and has some ideas in how to fix the problem.

"We have to start to looking at healthcare costs overall and bring down pharmaceutical drug costs. We have to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices in order to be able to bring down the cost of medications for everyone."

Senate Republicans are struggling to reach a consensus.

"My view is it's going probably to be dead, but I've been wrong," said Senator John McCain.

Republican Senator Susan Collins said, "I do need a complete overhaul to get to yes."

The push is on to pass a new bill before the August break in Congress.

"We're in a big discussion among ourselves, that is the Senate Republican conference about the way forward," said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"I'm very hopeful that Senator Mitch McConnell said if they fail to pass their version of Trumpcare, he would be open to working with Democrats to create some stability in the exchanges," said Congressman Ruiz.

In the battle of Trumpcare versus Obamacare, Carole wants to know how that's going to impact people's everyday lives.

"What's going to happen to so many people who can't afford healthcare, I mean Obamacare was not the be all and end all, but it was a start."