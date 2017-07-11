Beat The Desert Heat By Letting Morongo Pay Your Summer Power Bi - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Cabazon

Beat The Desert Heat By Letting Morongo Pay Your Summer Power Bills

Posted: Updated:
Morongo Casino Morongo Casino
Cabazon, CA -

As the summer heats up, the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa is giving its guests some cool relief from stinging electricity costs by paying the power bills for 1,800 winners of Morongo’s High Voltage Hot Seat.

Throughout July, members of Morongo’s free-to-join Rewards Club can bring their residential power bill to the Morongo Rewards desk every Friday and Saturday night to earn chances to be among the weekend winners.

Morongo will pay three months of electricity bills for nearly 170 winning guests, and one month of power bills for more than 1,600 others.  One lucky Rewards Club member will win a brand new Chevrolet Volt in the High Voltage Hot Seat finale on July 29.

“This summer is going to be blistering across our desert region so Morongo is giving our guests a chance to stay cool by paying their electricity bills during the hottest months of the year,” said Simon Farmer, executive director of marketing at Morongo. “Our guests can fight the power by grabbing their electricity bill and heading to Morongo’s High Voltage Hot Seat.” 

For more information and official rules, please visit http://www.morongocasinoresort.com.

