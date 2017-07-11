Woman Wins $3,000,000 Off Palm Springs Lottery Ticket

It was an extremely happy weekend for a grocery store goer in Palm Springs.

KMIR News has confirmed with store officials that a woman won $3,000,000 from a lottery machine inside the Albertsons in the Sunrise Square Shopping Center in Palm Springs on Saturday night.

Since the ticket is a scratch-off, the California Lottery cannot confirm the winnings because she hasn't turned the ticket in.

Stay tuned with KMIR News as we uncover the full details.