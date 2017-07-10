Firefighters Rescue Couple Without A.C.

Father's Day was a day Bill Stenlund won't soon forget.

"I was in a bad way," says Bill.

Bill didn't feel good and to top it all off their air conditioner was out, during the heat wave.

"I think it was 118 or 20 that day and Bill started getting sicker and sicker and sicker," says his wife Nita.

He got so sick his wife called 911. When the Cathedral City Fire Department arrived, they noticed the high temperature inside the home.

"It was extremely warm inside and as a fire captain my job is to pay attention to the surroundings," says Captain Robert Williams who responded to the call that day with his crew.

"I said, 'Our air conditioning broke and I'm so sorry I can't do anything about it,'" Nita says she told Captain Williams.

"And that immediately tore, pulled on my heart strings," says Williams.

When the B shift crew got back to the fire house they decided to do something about it. They called Esser Heating and Air Conditioning.

"It was an 80 some dollar charge to have it evaluated but it was relatively a simple fix and so we thought nothing of it the crew was like, 'Yeah no problem, we'll take care of the repair,'" says Williams.

But when they were about to complete the transaction for their act of kindness, something unexpected happened.

One of the fireman had actually called with a credit card and said, 'Just charge whatever it's going to take to get them cooling,'" says Michael Esser, general manager of Esser adding he didn't want to charge a fireman, "I was moved by that and so was my technician."

We told the Steunlands about the chain of kindness to help them. They were stunned.

"Well, we owe both the fire department and Esser, they're both going to get a nice, maybe a cheese cake or something she can make ... but that's so nice, that really is," says Bill.