Partial Shutdown on Interstate 10 Planned Throughout Week

A partial shutdown is scheduled tonight and every night this week on Interstate 10 through Indio as crews apply the finishing touches to an expansion project that began two years ago.

The eastbound side of I-10 will be closed at Jefferson Street, and at least one lane will be taken out of service on the westbound side of the freeway, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the Riverside County Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary for demolition of the 57-year-old Jefferson Street bridge, which has been replaced, officials said.

Another eastbound closure is scheduled Tuesday night during the same hours, and both sides of the freeway could be completely shut down on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, according to the Department of Transportation.

Detours will be in effect, taking eastbound motorists off of the freeway at Washington Street and returning via Monroe Street, while westbound motorists will exit at Monroe and return via Washington.

The $71 million Jefferson Street Interchange Project got underway in the spring of 2015. It has entailed expanding the current two-lane overpass connecting Varner Road and Indio Boulevard to eight lanes, erecting loop ramps for easy east-west access to I-10 and adding bicycle lanes and sidewalks. The project is slated for completion in mid-August.