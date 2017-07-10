Two Arrested for Several Reported Burglaries in Palm Desert

On June, 10, 2017, at approximately 11:00 PM, officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Pinehurst Lane, Palm Desert.

Throughout the day, and into June 11th, additional reports of burglaries in the immediate area were reported and investigated. Members of the Palm Desert Station Burglary Suppression Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

On June 29, 2017, members of the Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit along with members of the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team identified and arrested Jeremiah Jackson, 21 of Palm Desert, and Francisco Segovia, 18 of Palm Desert, for several counts of burglary in connection with the reported burglaries on June 10th and 11th.

In addition, suspected recovered property has also been located and collected. Jackson was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail, located in the city of Indio, for numerous counts of burglary and violation of probation. Segovia was booked into the Larry D Smith Correctional Facility, located in Banning, for numerous counts of burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Palm Desert Police Department at 760-836-1600, or they can call anonymously at 760-341-STOP (7867).