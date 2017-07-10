La Quinta Resident Invited to USA Baseball National Team Trials

Great news for a young baseball standout who is already hitting it out of the park.

La Quinta's Maxwell Shor, who is an incoming freshman at Palm Desert High School, was selected to the USA Baseball 15U National Team Trials in Cary, North Carolina.

Shor was in a group of 22 players chosen out of 1,600 players from 88 teams that tried out in Phoenix, Arizona on June 23-30th. According to the USA Baseball website, 54 overall players will be sent to North Carolina for Phase 1. Those other players were selected from a try-out in Florida.

The final National Team roster will be narrowed down to just 20 players after the Phase 2 try-outs which begin August 2nd. If selected, Shor will be traveling to Cartegena, Columbia for the 2017 COPABE Pan Am "AA" Championships.

Team USA is the back-to-back defending champion in the event and will look to qualify for a berth into the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-15 World Cup in 2018.