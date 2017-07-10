A California teen wins the lottery. Twice. In one week.

Three juveniles have been arrested after attempting to steal beer from the AM/PM on Highway 111 in Indio.
Who hasn't dreamed of winning the lottery? But winning twice ... in one week ... at 19?
A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...
