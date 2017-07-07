Hispanics Are At Risk For HIV - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Hispanics Are At Risk For HIV

Palm Springs, CA -

A new study explored the challenges of aging Hispanics with HIV and it found that culture plays a big role in preventing some from getting the treatment they need.

Rafael Gonzalez, the Education and Intervention Manager at Desert AIDS Project, told us he didn't even know what HIV was when he was diagnosed.

To make matters worse, before before he could wrap his head around that, his doctor gave him the news he feared most.
 
"I was diagnosed with AIDS, I had pneumonia and meningitis. I was really bad." 
 
On top of dealing with coming to terms with the illness, he also had to accept his new reality after the diagnosis pushed Rafael out of the closet.

"I couldn't talk to any friends that I had at the time and I couldn't leave the house. That was not okay...I couldn't be gay and that's kind of what our culture wants us to do. We can't tell people we're gay, we have to be masculine, we have to be a man."

This is a problem that particularly impacts the Hispanic community.

In fact, a new study revealed that aging Hispanics with HIV oftentimes don't get treated because they are either out of a job, don't have health insurance, or feel ashamed of showing weakness. Stephanie Cienfuegos, the Community Health Educator at Desert AIDS Project, tells us there are more barriers that Hispanics face that prevent them from getting tested.

 "When we seek healthcare, we are looking for somebody who can speak our language, who we can communicate with."

Barriers that inevitably put Hispanics at risk, but despite all of the struggles, as Rafael tells us, there's always hope for a better life.

"There was a time that I thought this was a death sentence and that I was going to die pretty soon. Now, I am kind of more worried about living, so now I'm going to live. I'm going to live until I'm old."

The Desert AIDS Project does have free support groups where people can come in and talk about what it's like living with the virus. They also offer other services and testing every day for anyone who needs help. All you have to do is take that first step and come in.

For more information, you can visit:

 https://gettestedcoachellavalley.org

https://www.desertaidsproject.org/prevent-hivstis/get-tested

  You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

  Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

