Family Deals With No A/C In Record Heat

A Desert Hot Springs family spent the week in the heat without any A/C, and they said it was torture.

"Throughout the week it's been brutal. It's been going up to 101 to 105 degrees," said Jessie Peters.

Peters' A/C stopped working on Monday.

"This week we've been all yelling at each other just on egg shells," said Peters about how the high temperatures has been affecting her family.

Her apartment complex temporarily gave her a portable A/C until they could fix it... But that only keeps the bedroom at 81 degrees.

"We're all sleeping in this little tiny bedroom, so my kids can have some A/C," said Peters.

The living room is even hotter, reading in at 94 degrees.

Peters repeatedly asked her apartment to fix the A/C, but no one came until Today. She claims living in brutal temperatures day after day made her kids sick.

"My son has been having bloody noses every night constantly, and my daughter has been vomiting," she said.

Peters says not having A/C, and living in the desert heat is unbearable.

"This is supposed to be our home where we are relaxed and enjoy our time and no, it's been brutal," she added.



